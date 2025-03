A second arrest has been made in connection to an alleged underground abortion clinic near Houston. Jose Ley is charged with both the unlawful performance of an abortion and the unlicensed practice of medicine.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office says he’s an illegal immigrant from Cuba who was caught and released during the Biden Administration.

Court papers claim the 29-year old worked as a medical assistant at a clinic in the suburb of Walker, where he helped perform at least one abortion.