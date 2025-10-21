Texas Congressman Wesley Hunt, who just entered the race for Senate, is trying to paint himself as politically similar to AG Ken Paxton but without the extra baggage. Experts say this will only help the third major candidate, incumbent John Cornyn.

UT San Antonio Professor Jon Taylor says the attacks on Paxton hit harder when they come from Hunt, simply because he’s more closely aligned with President Trump. The AG has been caught up in several scandals, including allegations that he has been cheating on his wife with a married Christian influencer.