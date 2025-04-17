AG Donor Sentenced

A big time donor to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was a major part of his impeachment scandal, has managed to avoid prison. Nate Paul was accused of wire fraud. The feds say he lied about his assets in order to get loans.

Paul has pled guilty to making false statements and has been sentenced to home confinement. During the impeachment, it was suggested that Paul demanded that the AG investigate his business rivals.

In return, Paxton’s home got a expensive renovation. He was, ultimately, acquitted of any wrongdoing by a majority of his fellow republicans in the state Senate.