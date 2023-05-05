TEXAS

AG Furious Charges Not Pressed

jsalinasBy 4 views
0
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, File)

A gay rights activist who’s accused of assaulting a police officer during a protest at the Texas Capitol will not face charges.

The Democratic District Attorney in Austin refused to press charges, saying there is a lack of evidence. The decision is not sitting well with the state’s Republican Attorney General, who blasted the DA, saying he has gone rogue and is being backed by far-left activists.

In a statement, AG Ken Paxton says the move is endangering the safety of law enforcement officers by signaling that violence against them will not be punished.

Harlingen To Become Home To New Battery Storage Facilities

Previous article

Thousands Of Arrivals Expected

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS