AG Furious Charges Not Pressed

A gay rights activist who’s accused of assaulting a police officer during a protest at the Texas Capitol will not face charges.

The Democratic District Attorney in Austin refused to press charges, saying there is a lack of evidence. The decision is not sitting well with the state’s Republican Attorney General, who blasted the DA, saying he has gone rogue and is being backed by far-left activists.

In a statement, AG Ken Paxton says the move is endangering the safety of law enforcement officers by signaling that violence against them will not be punished.