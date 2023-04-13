NATIONALTRENDING

AG: Guardsman To Be Charged With Removing Classified Info

Vehicles move through a police blockade on a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April 13, 2023. The FBI wants to question a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard in connection with the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war, two people familiar with the investigation said. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)

(AP) — A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Thursday, April 13, 2023. FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate, right, and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, left, listen. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement at the Justice Department Thursday. The guardsman was identified as 21-year-old Jack Teixeira.

FBI agents converged Thursday at Teixeira’s Massachusetts home and heavily armed tactical agents took a man wearing a T-shirt and shorts into custody outside the property.

