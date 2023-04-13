AG: Guardsman To Be Charged With Removing Classified Info

(AP) — A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement at the Justice Department Thursday. The guardsman was identified as 21-year-old Jack Teixeira.

FBI agents converged Thursday at Teixeira’s Massachusetts home and heavily armed tactical agents took a man wearing a T-shirt and shorts into custody outside the property.