The Texas Attorney General is on a crusade against policies and programs that support “diversity” and “inclusion.” His latest target is Costco. He’s shot a letter to the big box store, demanding that they repeal their “DEI” practices.

This follows President Trump’s executive order, encouraging the private sector to end programs that he called “woke.” Last week, Costco defended their DEI programs, saying at a shareholder meeting that they are “rooted in respect and inclusion.”