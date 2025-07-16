AG Loses Appeal

(Kingston, NY) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has been blocked, again, from his effort to fine a New York doctor accused of shipping the abortion pill across state lines. New York has a “shield law” that protects providers from out-of-state court orders. Paxton re-filed his case, which was met with the same fate. The Ulster county clerk issued a stern warning, this week, saying that “resubmitting the same materials does not alter the outcome.” Experts have predicted that this court battle over “shield laws” will likely make it to the U.S. Supreme Court.