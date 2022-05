Michigan’s attorney general says she won’t enforce a 1931 law banning abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, Dana Nessel said that “women will die” if “draconian” state laws concerning abortion are allowed to be enforced. She pointed to a 1931 law in her own state that would criminalize all forms of abortion if Roe v. Wade was overturned.