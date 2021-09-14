AG Paxton Files More Lawsuits Over School Mask Mandates

State Attorney General Ken Paxton is filing more lawsuits against school districts for denying an executive order banning mask mandates by government entities, including ISDs.

Today, districts in Vega, McGregor, Midway, Waco, Diboll, Lufkin, Longview, Paris and Honey Grove were added to the list of schools requiring students and staff to wear face coverings in defiance of Executive Order GA-38.

Paxton says he’s, quote, “committed to protecting the rights and freedoms of all Texans.” You can see a list of all districts he’s filed suit against at texasattorneygeneral.gov.