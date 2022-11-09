AG Paxton, Lt. Gov. Patrick Defeat Democratic Challengers

A couple of top-ranking state officials are being returned to office after Tuesday’s midterms. Republican Ken Paxton captured 54-percent of the vote to be reelected to a third term as Attorney General of Texas, defeating Democrat Rochelle Garza.

Paxton’s election night celebration was in Plano. Dan Patrick also took 54-percent of the vote to win a third term as Texas’ lieutenant governor, topping his Democratic challenger Mike Collier.

Patrick and Collier also ran for lieutenant governor in 2018, when Patrick beat Collier by five percentage points. The margin this time more than doubled, to 11 percentage points.