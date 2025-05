Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into the makers of Crest toothpaste. He claims, without proof, that the product is dangerous. Court papers point to a recent study, which suggests that massive doses of fluoride could be dangerous to children.

The AG criticized both Colgate-Palmolive and Proctor and Gamble for marketing toothpaste in fruity flavors. Children, he claims, could swallow too much.