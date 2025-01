It’s day two of the Texas Senate’s effort to hash out a state budget. Today, the state’s Attorney General is asking for a six-percent increase so he can continue to crack down on the worst types of criminals.

Ken Paxton says he also needs the cash to go after big tech. He says they’re going toe-to-toe with well-heeled companies and are winning. Last year, the state secured a one-point-four billion dollar settlement with Meta over its unauthorized capture of personal biometric data.