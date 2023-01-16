NATIONAL

Agencies Investigate Averted Plane Crash At New York Airport

jsalinasBy 7 views
0
FILE - A clock at the entrance to JFK Airport in New York is pictured on Aug. 15, 2003. Officials are investigating a close call at the New York airport that happened Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, between a plane that was crossing a runway and another that was preparing for takeoff. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson, File)

(AP) — Officials are investigating a close call at a New York airport Friday night between a plane that was crossing a runway as another was preparing for takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a Delta Air Lines plane stopped safely about 1,000 feet from where an American Airlines plane had crossed from an adjacent taxiway at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The FAA said Saturday that it will investigate. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Ninth In Series Of California Storms Dumps More Rain, Snow

Previous article

Shooting Suspect Killed By Austin Officers

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL