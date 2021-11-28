Agencies Investigating Deadly Crash North Of La Joya

Authorities are working to identify the two people killed when a pickup truck with 10 other people inside veered out of control and rolled while being chased by a state trooper north of La Joya.

The DPS says the trooper tried to pull the Ford F-150 over for a traffic violation on Jara Chinas Road a little after 8 a.m. Friday. However, the driver of the pickup sped off. The trooper chased the truck north past Mile 7 where the paved road turns to dirt. The driver lost control, and the truck flipped over and rolled, throwing several people onto the road.

Two people were declared dead at the scene. The driver and the other occupants were hospitalized with injuries ranging from major to minor.