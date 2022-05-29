Agency: 1 Dead, 7 Injured In Oklahoma Festival Shooting

This booking photo provided by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shows Skyler Buckner on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Authorities said Buckner was in custody after a deadly shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, where witnesses described frantic people running for cover amid gunfire. (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via AP)

This booking photo provided by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shows Skyler Buckner on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Authorities said Buckner was in custody after a deadly shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, where witnesses described frantic people running for cover amid gunfire. (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a 26-year-old man has been taken into custody after one person was killed and seven people were injured in a shooting at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that an arrest warrant was issued for Skyler Buckner and he turned himself in on Sunday afternoon. OSBI said those shot early Sunday at the Memorial Day event in Taft, located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, ranged in age from 9 to 56. OSBI said a 39-year-old woman was killed.

The agency says the injuries of those wounded were considered non-life-threatening.