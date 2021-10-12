Agency Accused Of Removing LGBTQ Webpage After Criticism

(AP) — Texas’ child welfare agency is being accused of removing a webpage with information for a suicide prevention hotline and other resources for young LGBTQ people, following criticism by one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s primary challengers.

The Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday that Abbott challenger Don Huffines posted a video on Twitter in August accusing the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services of “promoting transgender sexual policies to Texas youth.” Hours later, the webpage was removed.

Also gone was another website that steers young people in foster care to various resources, including on education, housing and LGBTQ issues. Agency spokesman Patrick Crimmins declined to answer detailed questions and Abbott’s office didn’t reply to requests for comment.