Agents Attacked During Deportation

An illegal immigrant from Haiti will be staying locked up in the United States. Jubenson Domenique bit three federal immigration agents during a fight that broke out aboard a deportation flight out of San Antonio. The group was upset they were being sent back to Haiti under Title-42.

A federal grand jury found Domenique guilty of assault. He came to Texas two years ago as part of a massive caravan of Haitians, in an incident that drew national attention when agents on horseback were accused of whipping the border crossers.

