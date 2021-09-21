Agreement Reached To Keep Border Wall Away From Popular Birding Preserve

A settlement reportedly has been reached that prevents the border wall from cutting through the distinctive Salineno Wildlife Preserve in Starr County.

Channel 5 News reports attorneys for the Valley Land Fund, which owns the preserve, and the U.S. government have reached an agreement that allows the popular birding preserve to remain intact.

Last year, facing pressure from the Trump administration, the preserve’s board of directors had voted to sell about 2-1/2 acres for border wall construction. But facing an outcry from conservationists, the board quickly reversed course and pinned its hopes on a Joe Biden victory.

The federal government sued the Valley Land Fund, there was a change in presidential administrations, and last week an out-of-court settlement was reached.

The Salineno Preserve, situated between Roma and Falcon, is home to rare species of birds, and each year draws thousands of birders from around the world.