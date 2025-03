Advances in Artificial Intelligence make it hard to sniff out a fake these days. A bill in the state legislature would slap requirements on political ads, warning viewers that what they’re seeing is not real.

State Representative Dade Phelan says, if a campaign fails to disclose the use of Deepfake technology, they could be charged with a crime. He said in a committee hearing today that political satire, shared on social media, would be exempt from the law.