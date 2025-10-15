Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has announced plans to build a one-and-a-half billion dollar AI data center in El Paso. The City of El Paso approved the sale of over a thousand acres of land on the northeast side of the city back in 2023.

Local officials with the Borderplex Alliance say the data center will bring 18-hundred construction jobs and then another 200 positions to staff the facility. Meta officials say the Borderland area’s talent, energy resources and community partners were all big factors in choosing El Paso.