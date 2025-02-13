AI Strains Grid

The rise in Artificial Intelligence data centers is taking a toll on the Texas power grid. The Electric Reliability Council says, in a worst case scenario, supply will run short as soon as 2027. That’s fueling fears about outages during peak times. But the new metrics, out Thursday, did not take into consideration that large-scale power users typically power down as demand soars.

The Texas Lieutenant Governor earlier said he’s considering a plan to raid the state’s rainy day fund as a way to incentivize the construction of new natural gas power plants.