NATIONAL

Aide: Biden Won’t Talk About Son Hunter With AG Candidates

By 92 views
0
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter Biden, left, in Wilmington, Del. Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

(AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming press secretary says Biden won’t discuss the investigation of his son with any prospective candidates for attorney general.

A federal investigation into the finances of Biden’s son, Hunter, will likely be a major point of contention during Senate confirmation hearings for the nominee. Some Republicans are already calling for the appointment of a special counsel to deter the role of politics in an investigation.

Biden spokeswoman Jen Psaki says Biden is looking for somebody who is at “the highest level of integrity” to oversee the Justice Department. She says “that person, whomever it is, will be overseeing whatever investigations are happening at the Department of Justice.”

Biden Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Says ‘nothing to worry about’

Previous article

Consumer Relief: COVID Bill To End ‘surprise’ Medical Bills

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL