Air Force Unit In Intelligence Leak Loses Mission

The Air Force unit that the airman who allegedly leaked classified documents was assigned to isn’t working on its mission now.

Instead, the Air Force Inspector General is investigating the Massachusetts Air National Guard’s 102nd Intelligence Wing. A statement from the Air Force says the mission has been “temporarily reassigned to other organizations.”

The Air Force’s secretary said during a Senate hearing that he tasked the inspector general to look at anything related to the leak in the unit that could have gone wrong.