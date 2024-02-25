Air Medical Provider Shuts Down Airlift Base In Weslaco

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An air ambulance provider with a base in the Rio Grande Valley is pulling out of the area. Air Methods has announced it is closing its airlift base in Weslaco that had been open since June 2022.

The company said it could no longer financially sustain the base, citing low patient volume coupled with financial pressures resulting in part from the No Surprises Act. That act, which took effect in January 2022, protects patients from surprise medical bills they weren’t told they were paying for resulting from necessary but out-of-network emergency care.

The act also led to lower rates for emergency medical providers. In making its announcement, Air Methods said it could continue serving the Valley from its airlift base in New Braunfels.