NATIONALTRENDING

Air Travel Across US Thrown Into Chaos After Computer Outage

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
File - A Southwest plane lands at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down. The problems on Wednesday stranded some planes on the ground for hours.

The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered the outage, which upended travel plans for millions of passengers. President Joe Biden said he directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.

The breakdown showed how much American air travel depends on an antiquated computer system that generates alerts called NOTAMs — or Notice to Air Missions — to pilots and others.

Two Arrested For Sex Trafficking

Previous article

Santos’ Local GOP Says He ‘disgraced’ House, Should Resign

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL