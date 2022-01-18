Airlines Again Warn Of Potential Disruption From 5G Rollout

FILE - A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, Jan. 7, 2019. Federal safety officials are directing operators of some Boeing planes to adopt extra procedures when landing on wet or snowy runways near impending 5G service because, they say, interference from the wireless networks could mean that the planes need more room to land.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, that interference could delay systems like thrust reversers on Boeing 787s from kicking in, leaving only the brakes to slow the plane. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
The airline industry is raising the stakes in a showdown with AT&T and Verizon over the telecom companies’ plan to launch new 5G wireless service this week, warning that thousands of flights could be grounded or delayed if the rollout takes place near major airports. CEOs of the nation’s largest airlines said Monday that interference from the wireless service on a key instrument on planes is worse than they originally thought.