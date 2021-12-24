Airlines Cancel Flights Due To COVID Staffing Shortages

Travelers wait in line to check in for flights at Logan Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Boston. At least three major airlines say they have canceled dozens of flights, Friday, Dec. 24, because illnesses largely tied to the omicron variant of COVID-19 have taken a toll on flight crew numbers during the busy holiday travel season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(AP) — Airlines are canceling hundreds of flights as the omicron variant jumbled schedules and drew down staffing levels at some carriers during the busy holiday travel season.

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said Friday they canceled flights because of staff shortages tied to the omicron variant, while other airlines say operations are proceeding normally.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the U.S. airline industry this year as travel recovered. While some travelers canceled holiday plans because of rising case numbers, many others kept to their vacations during some of the year’s busiest travel days.