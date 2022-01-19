Airlines Cancel Some Flights After Reduced 5G Rollout In US

FILE - An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2019. Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, to cancel or change flights heading into the U.S. over an ongoing dispute about the rollout of 5G mobile phone technology near American airports. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

(AP) — International airlines have canceled some flights heading to or departing from the U.S. The cancellations Wednesday were less dramatic than feared, but represented the latest complication in a dispute over concerns that 5G mobile phone service could interfere with aircraft technology.

Airlines said they received warnings from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration or Boeing that the plane maker’s 777 was particularly vulnerable to interference from 5G service.

Airlines for America, a trade group, said cancellations were limited because telecom providers agreed to temporarily reduce the rollout of 5G near airports while industry and the government work out a longer-term solution.