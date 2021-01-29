Airlines Close Books On Rotten 2020 And So Far, 2021 Is Grim

(AP) — The books are closed now and the largest U.S. airlines lost a combined $34 billion last year. Southwest suffered its first full-year loss since Richard Nixon was president. And early 2021 doesn’t look much better, with travel getting choked by the pandemic.

Southwest, American and JetBlue said Thursday that first-quarter revenue will remain weak and passenger bookings have stalled. That outlook echoed similar pessimism from Delta, United and Alaska, which posted financial results earlier this month.