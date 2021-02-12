Airlines Push White House To Reject Testing For US Flights

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2020 file photo, people wait in line at a Delta Air Lines gate at San Francisco International Airport during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. U.S. airlines are pressing their case against requiring coronavirus testing of passengers on domestic flights. The CEOs of several major airlines met Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 with the White House's coronavirus-response coordinator to lobby against a testing requirement. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file)

(AP) — U.S. airlines are pressing their case against requiring coronavirus testing of passengers on domestic flights. The CEOs of several major airlines met Friday with the White House’s coronavirus-response coordinator to lobby against a testing requirement. They say it would further undermine air travel, which is still running at less than half its pre-pandemic level.

A person familiar with the discussions says the Biden administration isn’t currently planning to impose a testing requirement. But Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that such a requirement is under consideration to slow the spread of COVID-19.