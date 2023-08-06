Airport Director Walker Leaving Brownsville For Boston

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Brownsville is having to search for a new airport director. Bryant Walker, Director of Aviation at Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, is leaving to take a job with the Federal Aviation Administration in Boston. Walker will be a regional director for the FAA’s Office of Airports.

In the seven years as Brownsville’s director of aviation, Walker oversaw the construction of a new state-of-the-art terminal, brought in additional air service, and made the airport financially self-sufficient.