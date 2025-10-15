Toronto, Canada - June 10 2025 Photo of Kristi Noem with the US department of homeland security logo. Kristi Noem is an American politician and Air Force Auxiliary./ Via Shutterstock

Toronto, Canada - June 10 2025 Photo of Kristi Noem with the US department of homeland security logo. Kristi Noem is an American politician and Air Force Auxiliary./ Via Shutterstock

Officials at San Antonio International Airport are refusing to play a TSA video featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

In the video, Noem blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown and the impact it is having on TSA procedures at airports around the country. Airport officials confirm the video is not playing at their facility, saying the video violates the airport’s policies that prevent airing of politically partisan messages.

Airports around Texas and the country are taking similar stands against the Noem video.