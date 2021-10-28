Airstrike In Ethiopia’s Tigray Kills 10, Including Children

Residents sift through rubble from a destroyed building at the scene of an airstrike in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. An Ethiopian government spokesman says a new airstrike has hit Mekele, targeting a site used by rival Tigray forces to make and repair weapons, while a Tigray spokesman instead says it struck a "civilian residence" killing six people and wounding more than 20. (AP Photo)

Residents sift through rubble from a destroyed building at the scene of an airstrike in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. An Ethiopian government spokesman says a new airstrike has hit Mekele, targeting a site used by rival Tigray forces to make and repair weapons, while a Tigray spokesman instead says it struck a "civilian residence" killing six people and wounding more than 20. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Ethiopia’s government says a new airstrike has hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region and a doctor says 10 people have been killed, including children. This is the deadliest of the new round of airstrikes that began last week as the year-long war intensifies.

A government spokesman tells The Associated Press that Thursday’s airstrike targeted a site in Mekele city used by the rival Tigray forces to make and repair weapons. But a Tigray spokesman says it struck a “civilian residence” and wounded more than 20 other people. International calls for a cease-fire have been in vain.