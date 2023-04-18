NATIONAL

Alabama Birthday Girl Begged Dying Brother To ‘stay with me’

jsalinasBy 10 views
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell, Latonya Allen, Alexis Dowdell and Phil Dowdell. Phil Dowdell was one of four young people killed when a shooting broke out at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Ala., on April 15, 2023. Dowdell was headed to Jacksonville State University in the fall where he planned to play football. (Family of Phil Dowdell via AP)

(AP) — Alabama officials are asking the public to aid in their investigation of a fatal shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville.

Authorities have given no indication of any arrests in the case. And as of Tuesday morning, state officials had yet to release much information about their investigation.

Four people were killed, including two high school seniors, and 32 people were injured in the Saturday melee. Alexis Dowdell, whose brother is among the dead, tells The Associated Press she remembers trying to tell him to hang on. Phil Dowdell was one of two Dadeville High School seniors who died in the shooting.

