Alabama Execution Set In Murder-For-Hire Of Preacher’s Wife

This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, who was convicted in a 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife. Smith, 57, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at a south Alabama prison on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP).

(AP) — Alabama is preparing to execute a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife. Kenneth Eugene Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday. Prosecutors said Smith was one of two men paid $1,000 each to kill Elizabeth Sennett on behalf of her husband. A jury voted 11-1 to recommend a life sentence, but a judge overrode the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Smith to death. The victim’s husband, Charles Sennett, later killed himself. Final appeals focused on difficulties at the state’s last two executions and the fact that judges can no longer override a jury’s recommendation. The other man convicted in the slaying was executed in 2010.