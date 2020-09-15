Alabama Gov Urges People To Flee Low-Lying Areas

(AP)–Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging residents near Mobile Bay and low-lying areas near rivers to evacuate if conditions still permit a safe escape from Hurricane Sally.

The National Hurricane Center has predicted storm surge along Alabama’s coast, including Mobile Bay, could reach 7 feet (2.1 meters) above ground. During a news conference Tuesday, Ivey urged residents to flee the low-lying areas and not risk their lives by staying behind. Forecasters have said Sally should reach land near the Alabama-Mississippi state line by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

A storm surge warning is in effect from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line in Florida.