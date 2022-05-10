Alabama Inmate Who Escaped Jail Waives Extradition

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office shows inmate Casey White. Vicky White, the former Alabama jail official on the run with the murder suspect she was accused of helping escape shot and killed herself Monday, May 9, 2022 as authorities caught up with the pair after more than a week of searching, officials said. The man she fled with surrendered. (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP)–An Alabama inmate who escaped jail more than a week ago with the help of a jail official has waived extradition and will be returned to Alabama to face justice.

Jess Powers, director of the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crime Task Force, told The Associated Press that Casey White appeared in court by video Tuesday, was advised of the fugitive warrant against him and White waived extradition. She said that White will be moved as quickly as possible.

Officials say jail official Vicky White died Monday with a gunshot wound to the head as authorities closed in on the two.