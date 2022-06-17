NATIONALTRENDING

Alabama Police: 3rd Person Dead After Church Shooting

Police barricade off the area after a shooting at the Saint Stevens Episcopal Church on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Vestavia, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Alabama police say a third person has died after a shooting at a church. Gunfire erupted Thursday evening during what was billed as a “Boomers Potluck” dinner at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, south of Birmingham.

Police identified the suspect as a 71-year-old white male and he’s currently in custody. Two people died at the scene, an 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman.

Today, police confirmed an 84-year-old woman died in a hospital. The suspect was taken down by someone in the church and held down until police arrived.

