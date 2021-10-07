NATIONAL

Alabama Swamped, 2 Killed In Floods From Slow-Moving Front

A flooded neighborhood is shown in Pelham, Ala., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Parts of Alabama remain under a flash flood watch after a day of high water across the state, with as much as 6 inches of rain covering roads and trapping people. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

(AP) — Parts of Alabama remain under a flash flood watch after a day of high water across the state, with as much as 13 inches of rain covering roads and trapping people. Two deaths have been blamed on the slow-moving low-pressure system: The Marshall County coroner’s office says a 4-year-old girl and an 18-year-old died in the floods in northeast Alabama.

A flood watch remained in effect Thursday for parts of metro Birmingham, and most of the state is under a flood warning. Three feet of water filled a Piggly Wiggly near the Florida line, and some 250,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed from sewage systems in Baldwin County.

 

