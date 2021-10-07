NATIONAL

Alabama Swamped, Child Died In Floods From Slow-Moving Front

By 42 views
0
In this image taken from video, emergency rescue teams attend to a vehicle stranded in floodwaters in Hoover, Alabama, late Oct. 6, 2021. As much as 6 inches (15 cm.) of rain fell in Alabama in about a day, unleashing flash floods that required some people to be rescued. (ABC 33/40 via AP)

(AP) — Parts of Alabama remain under a flash flood watch after a day of high water across the state, with as much as 6 inches of rain covering roads and trapping people. One death has been blamed on the slow-moving low-pressure system: The Marshall County coroner’s office says a child died in the floods in Arab in northeast Alabama. A flood watch remained in effect Thursday for parts of metro Birmingham, and most of the state is under a flood warning. Three feet of water filled a Piggly Wiggly near the Florida line, and some 250,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed from sewage systems in Baldwin County.

 

Brownsville Drops Coronavirus Threat Level, But Continues To Urge Vigilance

Previous article

Russia’s Infections Reach The Highest Level So Far This Year

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL