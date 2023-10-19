LOCAL

Alamo Couple Indicted For Buying And Selling Endangered Wildlife

jsalinasBy 299 views
0

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A multi-count indictment has been handed up against an Alamo couple accused of dealing in wild exotic animals.

A federal grand jury this week indicted the pair on charges of smuggling illegal goods into the U.S. and of unlawfully transporting and selling wildlife. 29-year-old Rafael Gutierrez-Galvan and 28-year-old Deyanira Garza were arrested last month after investigators say Gutierrez-Galvan sold a jaguar cub to an undercover federal agent.

Investigators say he previously sold the agent a margay cub. Both animals are endangered. The indictment also states that authorities seized almost $80,000 from the pair at the time of their arrests.

Teen Charged In Fentanyl Case Pleads Guilty

Previous article

Accused Cop Killers Arraigned On Capital Murder Charges

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL