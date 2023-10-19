Alamo Couple Indicted For Buying And Selling Endangered Wildlife

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A multi-count indictment has been handed up against an Alamo couple accused of dealing in wild exotic animals.

A federal grand jury this week indicted the pair on charges of smuggling illegal goods into the U.S. and of unlawfully transporting and selling wildlife. 29-year-old Rafael Gutierrez-Galvan and 28-year-old Deyanira Garza were arrested last month after investigators say Gutierrez-Galvan sold a jaguar cub to an undercover federal agent.

Investigators say he previously sold the agent a margay cub. Both animals are endangered. The indictment also states that authorities seized almost $80,000 from the pair at the time of their arrests.