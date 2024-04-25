Alamo Couple Sentenced For Smuggling, Selling Endangered Wildlife

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Alamo couple have learned their punishments for smuggling and selling wild exotic and endangered animals. 30-year-old Rafael Gutierrez-Galvan and 29-year-old Deyanira Garza had been arrested last September after getting caught in a federal undercover operation.

Gutierrez-Galvan was taken into custody after selling an undercover agent a jaguar cub smuggled in from Mexico. He had previously sold the agent a margay cub. Garza was arrested following surveillance of the couple’s home, with agents confiscating a case containing close to $80,000 from her vehicle. Both defendants pleaded guilty to unlawfully transporting, possessing, and selling prohibited wildlife.

Gutierrez-Galvan was sentenced to nine months in prison. Garza was handed a punishment of two years probation and 50 hours of community service.