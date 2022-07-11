Alamo Farmer Wins 2022 First Cotton Bale Competition

A year after being bumped to number two in the annual race to produce and deliver the nation’s first bale of cotton, the Rio Grande Valley is back at number one.

Wesley Vanderpool of Alamo took the honors as he delivered the first cotton bale of 2022 to the Willacy Co-Op. The cotton had been planted February 15th and harvested June 23rd.

Last year, for the first time in 60 years, the first bale contest was not won by a Valley farmer. The harvest was set back by hurricane-like rainstorms in early July that flooded farm fields across the Valley, and the 2021 prize went to Priestly Farms in Nueces County.

Meanwhile, the traditional First Bale Auction and Scholarship fundraiser has been set for September 15th in Harlingen. Scholarship money goes to students pursuing a career in an agricultural-related field.