Story by TIM SULLIVAN

For the second year in a row, an Alamo farmer has harvested the nation’s first bale of cotton of the year. Wesley Vanderpool took the honors for producing and delivering the first cotton bale of 2023. It was harvested on June 20th.

As is tradition, there will next be a First Bale Auction and Scholarship fundraiser with the scholarship money going to students pursuing a career in an agricultural-related field.