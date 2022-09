The City of Alamo is getting a big grant to help upgrade radio equipment used by first responders.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez was on hand this week for the presentation of a 540-thousand-dollar check to the city. The city’s police chief says most of his equipment is ten to 15-years-old and doesn’t work well with advanced digital radio technology.

The grant will cover the cost to upgrade to new radio units in vehicles and for individual first responders.