Alamo Man Arraigned For 2022 Apparent Drunk Driving Death

jsalinasBy
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Alamo man has pleaded not guilty to killing a man while police say he was driving drunk. 22-year-old Angel Uriostegui entered his plea to a charge of intoxication manslaughter at his arraignment Monday – which came more than a year after the deadly wreck. It was early the morning of September 22nd last year that Uriostegui was driving south on Veterans Boulevard.

Pharr police say he ignored a stop sign at Minnesota Road, then blew through a red light at Earling Road where his Nissan Sentra collided with a Ford Escape. A passenger in the Sentra, Milton Aguero, was killed.

