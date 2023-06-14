Alamo Man Arrested In Suspected Drunk Driving Death Of Donna Man

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Alamo man is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter following a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Donna.

33-year-old Freddy Lerma was arrested on the scene of the collision by Donna police who said Lerma’s pickup truck smelled of alcohol and Lerma appeared to be intoxicated.

Police say at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lerma was turning into the Val Verde Flea Market from Business 83 when a motorcycle collided with his truck. 41-year-old Ricardo Torres of Donna was killed instantly.