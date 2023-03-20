Alamo Man Charged With Capital Murder In McAllen Motel Stabbing Deaths

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Alamo man has been arraigned on two charges of capital murder in the stabbing deaths of two other men at a McAllen motel this past weekend.

27-year-old Carlos Antonio Cardenas was arrested at the Motel 6 near 7th Street and I-2 Saturday morning after McAllen police found one man dead in the parking lot and another man dead on the second floor. Killed were 42-year-old Luis Eduardo Garza of San Juan and a 45-year-old Richmond Virginia man.

Police have not yet said what sparked the deadly stabbings. Cardenas is being held on bonds totaling more than $1.5 million.