Alamo Man Jailed On Multiple Charges Following Threat To Children’s Hospital

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A bond totaling $100,000 is keeping an Alamo man behind bars after he apparently threatened to shoot up Edinburg Regional Children’s Hospital.

18-year-old Moises Rodriguez is jailed on charges of making a terroristic threat, assaulting a peace officer, evading arrest, and possessing marijuana. Edinburg police had responded to the hospital at Trenton and Sugar Roads a little before 10 a.m. Saturday and apprehended Rodriguez after a short foot chase.

The children’s hospital had been placed on lockdown and officers conducted a security sweep of the fourth floor before declaring the hospital safe.