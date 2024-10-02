LOCALTRENDING

Alamo Man Off To Prison -Again- For Deadly Drunk Driving Crash

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

10 years in prison – the sentence handed down against an Alamo man who killed a motorcyclist in a drunken driving wreck. Authorities said 35-year-old Freddy Lozano Lerma was drunk when the Ford Ranger he was driving struck a man on a motorcycle on Business 83 near Val Verde Road early the morning of June 14th last year. The crash killed 41-year-old Ricardo Torres of Donna.

The McAllen Monitor reports this is the second time Lerma will serve prison time for the same offense. Lerma had been convicted of intoxication manslaughter in 2010 and was given a 10-year prison sentence for that deadly drunk driving accident as well.

